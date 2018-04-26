DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

OSGF PRESS RELEASE

26th April 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari Approves New Appointments

Following their confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved the following appointments:

(i) Mr. Anthony Okechukwu Ojukwu – Imo State (S/E)

Executive Secretary,

National Human Rights Commission.

Initial term of five years.

(ii) Mr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa – Ondo State (S/W).

Non-Executive Director,

Niger Delta Development Commission.

Initial term of four years.

(iii) Hon. Chika Ama, Nwauwa – Imo State (S/E)

Non-Executive Director,

Niger Delta Development Commission.

Initial term of four years.

(iv) Mr. Nwogu N. Nwogu – Abia State (S/E)

Non-Executive Director,

Niger Delta Development Commission.

Initial term of four years.

(v) Professor James Momoh – Edo State (S/S)

Chairman,

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Initial term of five years.

The appointments take immediate effect.

(Signed)

Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq.

Permanent Secretary,

for: Secretary to the Government of the Federation.