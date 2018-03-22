DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

PenCom Boss, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar Enmeshed In Nepotism, Staff Cry Foul

The build up to the 2019 presidential campaigns may have changed the tone of Abuja political quarters, and may have upped the noise decibel on the fight against corruption and undue nepotism but the reality on the grounds within the ministries and agencies appears remarkably different. This is as information available to 247ureports.com indicate a web of corruption and nepotism within the PenCom directly from the desk of the acting Director General.

According to an inside source within the administrative structure of the PenCom, the recruitment and promotion scheme within PenCom “has gone to the dogs”. The source revealed what appears brute nepotism by the Acting DG Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar who had replaced the former Director General (DG) of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu.

Acting DG Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar was a facility manager with her background in History prior to becoming the acting DG. She is presently acting pending the confirmation of the DG designate, Dikko Aliyu Abdulrahman, by the Senate.

Acting DG Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar is reported to engage in shady deals since her arrival to the top seat. She is reported to engage in sensitive decision taking based solely on clannish or tribal tendencies. A recent promotion exercise at the PenCom is cited as one of the case point where she virtually promoted individuals based on their closeness to her.

The source expressed the need for radical change in PenCom. According to the source, “the government of President Buhari needs to immediately check the leadership position of the apex pension regulatory body (PenCom).” This, the source claims would be in line with the spirit of Buhari administration’s fight against corruption.

247ureports.com understands the National Pension Commission is bedeviled with corrupt practices ranging from favoritism, nepotism, abuse of office – among various Heads of Department under the leadership of the Acting DG Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar. Many of the heads of department feel they cannot be cautioned.

“We the concerned staff of the Commission are aggrieved. We are usually at the receiving end. We can only look at how we have labored to ensure the Pension Scheme mirrors the international best practices”, states the source as he continues that “It’s obvious the AG DG lacks the savvy to stir the mantle of leadership of the apex regulatory body”.

The rot inside the PenCom reeks in a manner that the Heads of Department have turn the offices into their personal and/or private business by favoring loyal staff with promotion or foreign training at the detriment of other staffs.

The recent promotion exercise carried out for 2017 which a committee was set up failed terribly. All the members of the committee occupied positions where they have stayed a minimum of 8-10 years in an administration that preaches against corruption. The members of the said committee comprise of Mr. Iyodo, Head of Finance, Mr. Ehimeme, Head of Investment, Mr. Polycarp, Head of Human Resources, Mohammed Sani, Legal Secretary. Hadiza Oniyangi DGM Human resources, Mr. MB Umar Head compliance, Mr. Lana Head Contributions remittance. Interestingly, all of the mentioned members have been in these positions for over 8yrs. It is considered an anomaly.

Our source reveals that “a recent performance return was carried out for PFA’s where some employees where found wanting while others were left out based on their relationship with Mr. Ehimeme, Head of Investment expose the nepotism inside the present PenCom. Staff are being victimized by the so called woman overseeing the HR in the person of Hadiza Oniyangi who is a DGM in the Human resources a position she rose to in supersonic speed”.

The concerned staff of the PenCom have called to the Buhari administration to hone into the activities of the leadership of the PenCom before corruption eats further into the integrity of the outfit.