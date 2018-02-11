DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Peaceful Protest Turns Sore As Man Strips Female Worker Naked In UNIZIK

By Nedum Noble

A member of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) Nnamdi Azikiwe University branch, identified as Mrs Kate has raised alarm over alleged assault meted to her during last Friday’s peaceful protest by the union in the university.

The union had staged a peaceful demonstration within the campus environs over what it described as outright marginalisation of non-academic staff in the institution.

The victim alleged that she was attacked by a male staff of the university who stripped half naked and inflicted injuries on her body.

Recounting her ordeal in the hands of a colleague, Kate said she also lost her wrist watch and mobile phone during the assault.

“He suddenly rushed me and in a bid to destroy the placard in my possession, inflicted injuries on my body and tore the dress I wore including my bra. I also lost my wrist watch and mobile phone in the process,” she alleged.

Kate however denied knowledge of who sent the man to molest her but said she could identify him as a staff of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, adding that the aim was to disrupt the peaceful protest by her union.

“I don’t know him and I am not his wife or his friend, but I can identify him as a staff here in Unizik. I have already reported the matter to my union to take further action,” she added.