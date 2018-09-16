DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

September 16, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Welcomes Dogara Back, Says Return Is Courageous

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) welcomes the Speaker of the House of

Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara back to its fold, saying his return

is a courageous response to the party’s call on compatriots to rally

with it and rescue our nation.

The party describes Hon. Dogara’s decision to abandon the President

Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) as a patriotic and

nationalistic move that demonstrates that he is a statesman, who is

committed to the progress of our nation, particularly at this trying

time.

The party said Hon. Dogara’s move is reflective of the wishes and

aspiration of his larger constituency and in tandem with the

determination of Nigerians across board to rally on the platform of the

repositioned PDP to vote out the incompetent, divisive and corrupt APC

administration, which has caused untold harm to our nation in the last

three years.

The PDP states that Hon. Dogara has continued to conduct the affairs of

the House of Representatives with the highest level of commitment,

resulting in a very productive legislature under his leadership, despite

the unmitigated efforts by the Buhari Presidency and the APC to distract

him.

Furthermore, the return of Hon Dogara and other leaders who had earlier

left our fold is a clear testament that the issues that led to their

exit in the first place have all been addressed under the repositioned

and rebranded PDP.

The party further states that the patriotic action of Hon. Dogara and

other leaders who left the APC has further strengthened the surging hope

by Nigerians as they collectively rally on the platform of the PDP to

rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC and return her to the path

of national cohesion, peace and economic prosperity for which our party

is known.

PDP assures that Hon Dogara return is a pointer to the victory of the

PDP both in Bauchi state and at the Federal level, noting that his huge

electoral value will contribute immensely to the return of PDP to power

at all levels.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary