PDP Welcomes Dogara Back, Says Return Is Courageous
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
September 16, 2018
Press Statement
PDP Welcomes Dogara Back, Says Return Is Courageous
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) welcomes the Speaker of the House of
Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara back to its fold, saying his return
is a courageous response to the party’s call on compatriots to rally
with it and rescue our nation.
The party describes Hon. Dogara’s decision to abandon the President
Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) as a patriotic and
nationalistic move that demonstrates that he is a statesman, who is
committed to the progress of our nation, particularly at this trying
time.
The party said Hon. Dogara’s move is reflective of the wishes and
aspiration of his larger constituency and in tandem with the
determination of Nigerians across board to rally on the platform of the
repositioned PDP to vote out the incompetent, divisive and corrupt APC
administration, which has caused untold harm to our nation in the last
three years.
The PDP states that Hon. Dogara has continued to conduct the affairs of
the House of Representatives with the highest level of commitment,
resulting in a very productive legislature under his leadership, despite
the unmitigated efforts by the Buhari Presidency and the APC to distract
him.
Furthermore, the return of Hon Dogara and other leaders who had earlier
left our fold is a clear testament that the issues that led to their
exit in the first place have all been addressed under the repositioned
and rebranded PDP.
The party further states that the patriotic action of Hon. Dogara and
other leaders who left the APC has further strengthened the surging hope
by Nigerians as they collectively rally on the platform of the PDP to
rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC and return her to the path
of national cohesion, peace and economic prosperity for which our party
is known.
PDP assures that Hon Dogara return is a pointer to the victory of the
PDP both in Bauchi state and at the Federal level, noting that his huge
electoral value will contribute immensely to the return of PDP to power
at all levels.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary