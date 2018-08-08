DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

August 8, 2018

Press Statement

PDP To Buhari: Stop Punishing Nigerians, Unfreeze Benue, Akwa-Ibom Accounts Now

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu

Buhari to immediately order the unfreezing of the official accounts of

Akwa-Ibom and Benue states illegally blocked by the Economic and

Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as such is a direct attack on

innocent Nigerians in those states.

The PDP condemns the freezing as illegal, unconstitutional, overtly

wicked and cannot be justified under any guise within the clear dictates

and contemplation of our laws and practice as a nation.

The PDP rejects the action of the Federal Government and counsels the

Buhari Presidency not to hide under the EFCC to unleash punishment and

hardship on the people in states perceived to be averse to his 2019

re-election bid.

In illegally blocking the flow of funds to these states, the All

Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has ostensibly

commenced a reprehensible design of using economic deprivation as a

political tool to arm-twist governors and states to support President

Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

The APC has been seeking ways to subjugate Nigerians, for which it has

now resorted to subjecting millions of compatriots already impoverished

by the misrule of the Buhari administration, to face more hardship by

seizing funds legally belonging to them.

Nigerians are all aware that no section of our constitution or any law

in Nigeria for that matter confers any agency of the Federal Government

with powers to interfere or put any restrictions on funds belonging or

accruable to states as federating units of our nation.

Apart from its State Assembly, no other government body or institution

has the powers of appropriation or restrictions on any funds belonging

to the state.

The PDP therefore urges all Nigerians to stand up and resist this

dangerous trend introduced by the desperate APC to subjugate Nigerians,

for which Akwa-Ibom and Benue states are now being used to test the will

of the people in this direction.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary