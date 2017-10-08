Government Of Imo State

Press Release

Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha will play host to South-East and South-South governors in Owerri, under the aegis of the South-East and South-South Governors’ Forum.

The governors will arrive the State on Sunday, October 8, 2017 and depart on Monday, October 9, 2017 after they must have deliberated on issues concerning the two-Sister geo-Political Zones and the nation at large.

The governors that will be at the meeting are; Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State), Chief Okey Ikpeazu (Abia), Chief Willie Obiano (Anambra), Chief Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Chief Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Chief David Umahi (Ebonyi), Chief Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Chief Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Chief Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Chief Ifeanyi Okoawa (Delta).

The governor, the Rescue Mission Government and the good people of the State pray that the good Lord would grant the visiting governors and their entourage his journey mercy.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor