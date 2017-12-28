“Obaseki Is Hindering War Against Drugs In Edo” – NDLEA

NDLEA Seeks Support Of Obaseki To Destroy Illicit Drugs In Edo

The Edo State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has appealed to the State Government to lend a helping hand in the logistics needed to publicly destroy over a hundred and thirty thousand kilogrammes (130,000kgs) of forfeited cannabis sativa. Speaking on the security challenges of drug trafficking in the State, the commander, Mr Buba Wakawa disclosed that the Federal High Court has approved the destruction of over 130,000kg of narcotic drugs but the command is yet to execute the court orders due to logistic constraints.

Edo is one of the highest cannabis producing States and the support of the Governor is urgently needed to suppress the negative consequences of drug trafficking. “The activities of drug barons in the State is detrimental to the peace and security of Edo indigenes and inhabitants. The aerial survey of cannabis farms conducted in the State with the support of the Nigerian Airforce and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has revealed a massive cannabis plantation in the State. It is dangerous for cannabis to compete with legitimate crops. Cannabis is the cheapest and easily accessible stimulant at the disposal of criminals and unless this source is cut off, the government will end up reacting to criminal attacks” Wakawa stated.

Describing the drug situation as a serious threat to food and social security in Edo State, the commander noted that a proactive response by stakeholders remains a viable step in seeking a durable solution to the complex drug problems in the State. According to him, “executing the court orders will free the exhibit room to accommodate new drug seizures. Besides, the command needs operational vehicles as well as funds for the effective motorised patrol and intensive sensitisation of students and members of the public on the dangers of drug production and trafficking. Drugs have no respect for age, sex and status. While it affects the health of users, innocent citizens also suffer attacks from criminals under the influence of drugs”.

The commander added that despite the challenges, the command successfully arrested twenty-nine suspected drug traffickers comprising twenty-three males and six females with ten thousand, nine hundred and twenty-nine (10,929kg) kilogramme of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa in the month of November 2017. We are prepared to make the necessary sacrifices towards a crime-free society. Drug dependence is truncating the destiny of many resulting in loss of jobs, school dropout, deteriorating health, broken marriages, youth restiveness and increase in crimes.