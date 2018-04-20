DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has described Nigerian youths as hardworking and one of the best in the world.

Obi who was apparently reacting to the recent comments credited to President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerian youths were lazy, uneducated and always wanting free oil money, said the average youth in the country is not lazy.

Speaking during the 10th Anniversary celebration of Nnamdi Azikiwe radio station named UNIZIK 94.1FM, the former governor regreted that the performance of the youths were impeded by misrule of past governments.

He dismissed the impression of scarcity of jobs as those of the defeatists, saying the first job before the youths was voting out bad governance.

“Unemployment is as a result of accumulated bad leadership. There are jobs out there for you and the first job is to ensure good governance. That you can achieve by voicing out your opinion on national issues and questioning what is happening,” he said.

He regretted the accumulated debt being owed by the country which he put to the tune of $70billion, saying that Nigeria would be in a risk situation by 2025 if the ugly trend persisted.

“It is unfortunate that a nation like China which was at bar with Nigeria, has so much outgrown her with GDP rising from $10.5billion to $3trillion.

Obi, who referred to Nigeria as a failed state, with over 10million out of school children and 15million unemployed youths, expressed hope that the nation could bounce back if the youths were provided the enabling environment to contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

Earlier, the Zonal Director, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mrs. Susan Obi, commended the management of the station for being objective in her reportage.

She said NBC had never had any cause to sanction the station for any violations as it had always complied to regulations since its establishment.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, said the station has kept faith with this paradigm in the area of community broadcasting.

“Within ten years of coming on air, a period during which the station should ordinarily be struggling to find its feet, it leapt into prominence rising head and shoulders above its compeers.

“It has attracted and retained vast listenership, especially among the youths, across many states, through the quality of its programmes in informing, educating and entertaining as veritable tool of mass communication,” he said.

On her part, the Director of the station, Prof. Stella Okunna was full of appreciation to the guests and the university authority for being supportive to the project, pledging to continue to uphold the goal of its establishment.