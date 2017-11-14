Niger Delta TV a pride to Bayelsa, says Information Commissioner

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson‎ on Monday visited the state owned Niger Delta Television‎ (NDTV) in Gbarantoru‎, describing it as one of the organizations that is so dear to the government.

According to him, the significance of NDTV accounts for why everything was being done to make it fly higher.

During the visit which was part of familiarization tour to agencies under his ministry, the Commissioner met with the management and staff of NDTV for over four hours also inspected its facilities.

Iworiso-Markson stated that with its wide reach and personnel, the television station has a great advantage over others.

‎He therefore charged the management and staff to work harder to sustain the pride of place it occupies and the huge investment the government has made so far.‎

The Commissioner said, “I have no doubt that you have the personnel to do the job but I want you to improve on your capacity and content, use your programmes to create a positive mindset on Bayelsans about the various government policies that have impacted positively on the lives of the people.

“You have the advantage because you have a wider reach. I understand people in far flung communities in our state view your programmes‎ and even those in other states, so that is clearly a plus for you. So I urge you to be up and running.”

Iworiso-Markson who acknowledged some of the current challenges facing NDTV, admonished‎ the staff not to be deterred as ‎the government would take steps to address them.

He stressed that Governor Henry Seriake Dickson had been very passionate to see the station compete with others on the global‎ stage.

‎”Running a ‎television station is not a tea party, you all deserved to be commended but you must justify the need to address some of your demands as His Excellency, Governor Dickson wants to see this place move to the next level”. iworiso-Markson said.

Earlier in his address, the General Manager of the Station,Tamarakuro Oweifie had intimated the Commissioner that since assumption of office in 2012, the present management has done a lot to change the face of broadcasting in the state.

He appealed to the Commissioner to look into the challenges facing the station which includes equipment, studio, utility buses and power to enable the staff perform more.

In her vote of thanks, the Head of Programmes, Mrs. Binna Nengi Ilagha, thanked the Commissioner and his team for finding time to visit the station, stating that the visit has given them a new sense of belonging and to look forward to a better future.