August 8, 2018

Press Statement

NASS Invasion: Presidency, APC Now Confused, Overburdened By Guilt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the Presidency and the All

Progressives Congress (APC) have become confused and overburdened by

guilt, following the barrage of national and international indignation

against them over their failed attempt to illegally takeover the

National Assembly on Tuesday.

The PDP said with the failure of the Presidency and the APC to sway the

public with the sack of the Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura,

they have become schizophrenic in their bid to politicize the invasion,

while further exposing their culpability in the sordid act.

The APC jaundiced reasoning and penchant for deceit know no bound. Is it

not schizophrenic for the APC, in its statement, a day after the

invasion, to accuse Senate President Bukola Saraki of triggering

security issues at the National Assembly, when the Presidency had

already ‘found’ DSS Director General wanting and summarily sacked him

for the invasion?

How can the APC accuse Senate President Saraki of causing security

concerns by ‘reconvening’ the National Assembly, when it is public

knowledge that the National Assembly has not been reconvened despite the

pressure by the factional National Chairman of the APC, Mr. Adams

Oshiomhole, the Special Adviser to the Presidential on National Assembly

Matters, Senator Ita Enang and Senator Ahmed Lawan on the leadership of

the Senate to reconvene?

Is it not revealing that the APC, in alleging that the Senate President

‘reconvened’ the Senate as a pre-emptive move to frustrate federal

lawmakers’ move to impeach him, unwittingly exposed their plot to cause

violence and illegally take over the Senate?

The APC, in its statement has finally vindicated our position regarding

its plans to stampede the Senate President to reopen the National

Assembly wherein it will unleash thugs and security agencies to trigger

violence, overwhelm the legislature and forcefully takeover the

leadership of the Senate.

Nigerians are now clear on the fact that the invasion was carefully

planned by the APC and the Presidency and that they would have succeeded

but for the resistance mounted by our lawmakers, Nigerians and the

media, who stood in defence of democracy.

We invite Nigerians to note that in its attempt to politicize the

invasion and provide cover for the culprits in the Presidency and the

APC, the APC has ended up exposing their sinister plots and culpability.

The PDP therefore insists on an independent panel of enquiry to be

headed by a retired Chief Justice of Nigeria to investigate the remote

and immediate cause of the assault while all culprits, no matter how

highly placed, must be made to face the wrath of the law.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary