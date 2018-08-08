NASS Invasion: Presidency, APC Now Confused, Overburdened By Guilt
August 8, 2018
NASS Invasion: Presidency, APC Now Confused, Overburdened By Guilt
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the Presidency and the All
Progressives Congress (APC) have become confused and overburdened by
guilt, following the barrage of national and international indignation
against them over their failed attempt to illegally takeover the
National Assembly on Tuesday.
The PDP said with the failure of the Presidency and the APC to sway the
public with the sack of the Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura,
they have become schizophrenic in their bid to politicize the invasion,
while further exposing their culpability in the sordid act.
The APC jaundiced reasoning and penchant for deceit know no bound. Is it
not schizophrenic for the APC, in its statement, a day after the
invasion, to accuse Senate President Bukola Saraki of triggering
security issues at the National Assembly, when the Presidency had
already ‘found’ DSS Director General wanting and summarily sacked him
for the invasion?
How can the APC accuse Senate President Saraki of causing security
concerns by ‘reconvening’ the National Assembly, when it is public
knowledge that the National Assembly has not been reconvened despite the
pressure by the factional National Chairman of the APC, Mr. Adams
Oshiomhole, the Special Adviser to the Presidential on National Assembly
Matters, Senator Ita Enang and Senator Ahmed Lawan on the leadership of
the Senate to reconvene?
Is it not revealing that the APC, in alleging that the Senate President
‘reconvened’ the Senate as a pre-emptive move to frustrate federal
lawmakers’ move to impeach him, unwittingly exposed their plot to cause
violence and illegally take over the Senate?
The APC, in its statement has finally vindicated our position regarding
its plans to stampede the Senate President to reopen the National
Assembly wherein it will unleash thugs and security agencies to trigger
violence, overwhelm the legislature and forcefully takeover the
leadership of the Senate.
Nigerians are now clear on the fact that the invasion was carefully
planned by the APC and the Presidency and that they would have succeeded
but for the resistance mounted by our lawmakers, Nigerians and the
media, who stood in defence of democracy.
We invite Nigerians to note that in its attempt to politicize the
invasion and provide cover for the culprits in the Presidency and the
APC, the APC has ended up exposing their sinister plots and culpability.
The PDP therefore insists on an independent panel of enquiry to be
headed by a retired Chief Justice of Nigeria to investigate the remote
and immediate cause of the assault while all culprits, no matter how
highly placed, must be made to face the wrath of the law.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary