Militia Group Kill Two Policemen In Benue

…As BYF call For arrest of kingpin

A suspected militia group has attacked a village in Ukum Local Government of Benue State killing two mobile policemen in the process, the State Police Commissioner, CP Fatai Owoseni has said.

CP. Owoseni who spoke to newsmen in his office, in Makurdi, said the militia group allegedly led by most wanted gunman, Terwase Akwaza a.k.a “Ghana” attacked Satoni village in Shitile, Ukum LGA leaving two policemen dead and one of their patrol vehicles burnt.

According to him, Ghana is taking advantage of the crisis in the area to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

“As far as we are concerned, criminality has no other definition than criminality while those in the act are nothing other than criminals. And we are here to ensure that whoever commits a crime is brought to book”.

The Police Commissioner who stated that Benue is not compact like Lagos where he is coming from. He noted that the kind of attacks militias are bringing are assymetric and gorilla warfare.

He however said that wherever the crime is committed, the police is ready to go after the culprit and punish them irrespective of their tribe and religion.

The CP also said that unknown gunmen in an armbush attacked a police patrol team in Guma LGA Thursday afternoon

He said one policeman was shot in the leg whike another one of the policemen was still missing as at press time.

Meanwhile, Benue Youth Forum, BYF, has urged security agencies to as a matter of urgency arrest Terwase Akwaza a.k.a Gana for perpetrating such a dastardly act against his people acting on the script and sponsorship of enemies of the state.

BYF in a statement signed by its President, Terrence Kuanum noted Gana has already been declared wanted by the Government of Benue State over his crimes against the people saying his arrest will also expose his paymasters and bring them to justice.

The statement tagged “PLAN TO INSTIGATE COMMUNAL CLASH IN BENUE FAIL AGAIN” read in part, “We watched with dismay how enemies of Benue State have been making frantic efforts to instigate a communal clash in the state to establish the statements they made at the beginning of the genocide unleashed on our people.

Few days ago, a stage-managed crisis started between the Shitile community of Katsina-Ala and Ukum community of Ukum local government areas.

The execution of the attacks had a trademark similar to the coordinated attacks recently carried out by our invaders who left 73 people dead in Logo and Guma local government areas.

It therefore left us with no option than to conclude that the mercenaries who readily make their ‘services’ available to the sponsors of mayhem in Benue were at it again. They are being used against their people.

It is unfortunate that both the persons hiring the mercenaries and the mercenaries themselves came after a united Benue this time and met a resolve that was too strong to perpetrate their act.

We urge our people to remain more united in the face of this daunting challenge. We are up against a cabal which is ready to go the extra mile to see that Benue is either captured or destroyed. Only our unity and strong resolve to stand firm can salvage our state from the jaws of this bloodthirsty monster.

This act has also vindicated the Government of Benue State led by Governor Samuel Orton who they have always insisted has links with their hired mercenaries. Today, Nigerians can see the real enemy of Benue.

“We therefore urged security agencies to as a matter of urgency arrest Terwase Akwaza a.k.a Gana for perpetrating such a dastardly act against his people and we also urge the affected communities to put their pain behind them as it is part of the sacrifices we are making to protect our God-given territories from the scourge of invaders.”