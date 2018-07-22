DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

July 22, 2018

Press Statement

Mega Coalition: Oshiomhole, Buhari Are Jittery Says PDP

…Says APC Now Dead

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the factional National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has become jittery over the mega coalition between the PDP and 38 other political interests, leading to his resort to hauling of misdirected insults and abuses on the PDP.

The PDP said Oshiomhole’s resort to insults betrays the confusion of a depressed politician seeking to cover his personal vacuity and inner fears of the inevitable defeat awaiting President Muhammadu Buhari and his dysfunctional APC in 2019.

The PDP holds nothing but pity for Oshiomhole, who is now licking his own vomit by going around cap in hand and begging the same compatriots whom he earlier called names like ‘inconsequential’, ‘hungry birds’ and ‘tired feet’, not to leave his sinking party.

Unfortunately for Oshiomhole and his Presidential sponsor, events of the weeks ahead will clear all doubts that APC is dead and that Oshiomhole is just an undertaker, whose job is to cremate the derelict contraption by oppressors, who are falsely hailing themselves as messiahs.

What Oshiomhole and President Buhari, in their fantasy trip, fail to understand is that those they seek to draw into the cave are already aware of the story of the sick lion and that all animals that went visiting never returned. They know that the tiger do not offer his back for a ride without a price.

Very soon Oshiomhole and President Buhari would find themselves alone in the cursed ‘Black Pearl’ that the APC has irredeemably become.

While we understand Oshiomhole’s frustration over his inability to stop the coalition, the fact remains that he and President Buhari are fighting a lost battle in trying to destroy it.

Nigerians have already reached a consensus to coalesce and vote-out President Buhari come 2019 and replace him with a more competent, pan-Nigerian President. No amount of intimidation, threats, violence or even enticement of any kind can change this iron-cast resolve.

The PDP therefore counsels Oshiomhole not to think that clinging to a sinking ship and its deserted captain can save him from prosecution on allegations of humongous corruption and siphoning of billions of naira while serving as Edo state governor, for which he will surely face trial.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary