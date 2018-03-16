Marriage Bliss: Dangote’s Daughter, Former IG’s Son Tie the Knot
Special guests at the wedding fatiha included President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.
The marriage was contracted by the Emir of Kano at his palace, while the Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen led the crowd in supplications to bless the marriage.
Among the governors that attended the wedding were governors of Kano, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari, Sokoto, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Nasarawa, Umar Tanko Almakura and Kaduna, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i.
Others include governors of Borno, Kashim Shettimam, Yobe, Ibrahim Geidam, Kogi Yahaya Bello, Ogun Ebikunle Amosun, Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi and Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state.
Other dignitaries at the wedding were international business mogul, Mr Bill Gate, former National Security Adviser, Alhaji Aliyu Gusau, serving and former senators, members of House of Representatives, serving and former ministers as well as head of federal government agencies