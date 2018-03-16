DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Marriage Bliss: Dangote’s Daughter, Former IG’s Son Tie the Knot

The daughter of business mogul, and Africa’s richest Man Alh. Aliko Dangote, Hajiya Fatima Aliko Dangote has been handed over in marriage to the son of former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Jamil M. D. Abubakar in Kano on Friday .

Special guests at the wedding fatiha included President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Fatima was handed over to her groom’s representative at the sum of 500,000 dowry by president Muhammadu Buhari.