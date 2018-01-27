DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Marketers Defy Sanitation Order In Kano

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Traders at the ‘yan Kura market defied the law that prohibits commercial and other public activities during the hours of monthly Sanitation observed during the last Saturday of every month.

The early morning traders who came out as early as 4am for commercial activities and a truck with boys offloading it’s goods took to their heels at the site of the task force officials responsible for ensuring people comply with the law.

Expressing his disappointment at the attitude of some of the marketers who came out to sell their goods instead of coming together to clean up their business premises, the Permanent Secretary Kano State ministry of Environment Alh Halilu Baba Dantiye directed the Deputy Director Pollution Control of the Ministry Muhammad Baba Ahmad to invite the leaders of the market to answer query why their members disobeyed the state law by commencing activities in the Market and we’ll as why the market is so littered without any action taken.

The market which is littered with dirt is no doubt unhealthy for an environment where food stuffs are been sold.

The Honorable Commissioner of the state Ministry of Environment Hon. Ali H Abubakar Makoda who led the Team B inspection unit decried the poor condition of Sabon gari Area which he described as too dirty and called on those living in the area to ensure that they maintain a clean and healthy environment for their own well being and ensure to inform the ministry anytime they embark on drainage evacuation as his ministry is duty bound to dispose off properly such refuse.

The Commissioner commended the efforts of security agencies for their contributions towards the end of the month environmental sanitation assuring that the state government has taken necessary steps to ensure their allowances for the exercise is always paid on time.

Finally, he called on the people of the state to ensure that they maintain a tidy Environment always not only during the last Saturday of the month as doing so will promote healthy lifestyle free from diseases associated with poor and unkept Environment.