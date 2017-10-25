Maina Gate: Malami, Dambazzau Have Betrayed Public Trust, Says Public Interest Defenders
…say they should be dismissed, tried –
A team of human rights lawyers under the aegis of Public Interest Defenders (PID), has demanded that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau be fired from office with immediate effect for breach of public trust.
The PID said consequently, they should be investigated and prosecuted for their roles in shielding an evidently corrupt individual.
The organisation hinged its demand on their alleged involvement in the re-engagement of a former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) Abdurasheed Maina, who had been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N2 billion pension scam.
The PID in a statement issued in Jos by its chairman, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said both Ministers could not be said to have acted in good conscience nor within the mandate of their respective offices “which demand that public interest be above all other considerations in whatever actions they undertake with the powers of their office.”
The statement was entitled: “Demand for the immediate removal of Abubakar Malami, AGF and Abdulraman Dambazzau, Minister for Interior, upon their failed mandate concerning the disgraceful Abdulraheed Maina saga.”
However, the coalition said that before the action, they had it on good authority that Dambazzau approved his appointment back into the Ministry of Interior as the Director of Human resources in the Ministry acting on the approval of Malami.
Olajengbesi said, “More so, by same memo by both Ministers, Abdurasheed Maina was further recommended for promotion. Paragraph 2 Above is instructive in that the records stipulates that Abdulraheed Maina is yet to clear himself of the N195 billion scam for which he was declared wanted by the EFCC in 2015.
“While the action of the President is a scented rose intended to throw us off the stench of the disservice occasioned to Nigeria and Nigerians by two principal Ministers of this government, we are in no way swayed from what must be the next logical action by President.
“Furthermore, PID notes with alarm that as serious as this issue is, it risks being swept under the carpet as with a plethora of issues concerning this government and Nigerians would soon be hoodwinked or lulled into a false sense of security or trust.
“The fact that a wanted suspect may even be reinstated to become a Director in the civil service after evidence abound to his guilt invites a reconsideration of the competence of the Justice Minister and his intentions.”