Incessant Harrasements and Assasination Attempts On Governor Wike Must Stop Now – PDP

Press Release

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is once again constrained to draw the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to another assasination attempt by his Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike yesterday being Saturday, November 11, 2017 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

2. The Convoy of Governor Wike was ambushed by a contingent of security apparatus led by the commander of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), in Rivers State, Mr. Akin Fakorede and supervised by Amaechi’s ADC, Mr. Debewari. These constant harrasement and attempt on the Life of Governor Wike is an open invitation to anarchy and another plan of the APC to ignite crisis against Rivers State.

3. The public is aware that the Minister of Transport has been making attempts on the Life of Governor Wike, and in all of the attempts, the Commander of SARS in Rivers State, Mr. Fakorede is ever ready to lead the ill-advised onslaught.

4. Again, we condemn this attack in very strong terms and call on President Buhari to order the immediate transfer of Mr. Fakorede of SARS out of Rivers State. Any delay in effecting this change will be taken that President Buhari is fully in charge of these ugly activities in the State.

5. We are also calling on the International Community to take note of these chain of activity that are carefully planned by the Ruling APC and being executed by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi. If anything happens to Governor Wike or his immediate family and aides, the APC and Mr. Amaechi should be held responsible. “A stich in time saves nine”.

God bless the PDP! God bless the people of Rivers State!! God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!!

Signed:

Adm. Chinwe I. Nnorom

Head, Publicity Division

for: National Publicity Secretary