Imo Government Clears Air On Commissioner Of Happiness

*Re: MINISTRY OF HAPPINESS AND PURPOSE FULFILMENT*

On 4 December 2017, during the swearing in ceremony of the newly appointed Honourable Commissioners and Members of the Imo State Exceutive Council, the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha, announced the creation of the “Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment.”

This is new, novel and in the overriding public interest for the attainment of the happiness of all Imo people.

It must be noted that the Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment was created in line with the power of the Governor to create any Ministry or Ministries and or assign portfolios and responsibilities as clearly captured in section 192 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

It is public knowledge that, in realisation of the mantra of the Rescue Mission Government that Imo Must Be Better, the Imo State Government has done sundry and uncountable positive things to deliver tangible and intangible dividends of democracy to the good people Imo people.

Imo State Government is aware that security and welfare of the people is clearly the primary purpose of government as recognised in section 142 (2)(b) of the selfsame 1999 Constitution and will therefore spare no effort in bringing this to fruition.

In life, it is a truism that some are rich but are not happy or not fulfilled.

Some are also in search of means of fulfilling their purpose in life.

Unhappiness and frustration are in different facades and can be caused by many factors.

All humans are created with the inert abilities to fulfil their purposes in life and it the bounden duty of any responsible and responsive Government to consciously help its citizens to attain these ideals.

The desire and high point of the dream of the Governor of Imo State is that Imo people are happy and fulfilled irrespective of age or social or economic challenges.

Hate speeches, militancy, violent crimes and other forms of anti-social behaviours are all products of unhappiness and frustration.

To this end, the new “Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment” has been created to develop policies and programmes and formulate guidelines for Government and its agencies towards the conscious promotion of happiness in Imo State.

This unmatched and nascent “Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment” is to be ably supervised by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor on Domestic Matters and Food Security, Hon Mrs Ogechi Ololo.

There should be no shame or reproach in the idea that Imo State Government is blazing the trail in ceaseless promotion of the well being and happiness of the generality of Ndi Imo as that is the primary purpose of the Imo Rescue Mission Government.

Imo Must Be Better.

–

Prof Obiaraeri N.O.

Honourable Commissioner For Information, Imo State.