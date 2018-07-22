DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Information available to 247ureports.com indicates that the ongoing crisis within the All Progressive Congress [APC] in Imo State may be turning a new fold as the impeachment of the deputy governor advances to the new stage. The deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Madumere, according to available information has turned to the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] for possible solace.

On Friday, July 20, 2018, the chief judge of Imo State began the constitution of a 7-man panel to examine the supposed impeachable offenses committed by the deputy governor. The assemblage of the panel comes against a court injunction obtained by the Deputy Governor against the continuance of the impeachment process.

In light of the latest development, the deputy governor is reported to begin reassessing options available to him. A close aide to the deputy governor revealed to 247ureports.com that the deputy governor may consider outright resignation to avert the tag of impeachment. “He does not want to be impeached”. The close aide however failed to confirm Madumere’s possible entry into the APGA.

But in talking to the APGA, it was understood Prince Madumere and the national chairman have been talking. The two men have been discussing the likelihood of a defection from the APC to the APGA. A source within the organizational structure of APGA confirmed to our correspondent that Prince Madumere is likely to defect to the APGA. “He is going to join us. But we have made it clear to him that there are no automatic tickets”.

The APGA source explained that the addition of Madumere will help the party battle the incumbent governor and his quest to install his son in law. The source also indicated Madumere will defect with his followers. “It will be a win win for APGA”.

Attempts to reach Prince Madumere to his take yielded no response.