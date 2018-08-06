DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

‘I had an emergency C-section, my organs shifted’ — Beyonce opens up on birth of twins

Beyonce Knowles, American singer, says she had an emergency C-section before the delivery of her twins, Sir and Rumi.

The ‘Lemonade’ singer said her health and her babies were in danger, hence the emergency procedure.

After the C-section, Beyonce said she spent many weeks in the intensive care unit with her twins.

The singer told Vogue that she was in survival mode and “did not grasp it all until months later”.

She said: “After the birth of my first child, I believed in the things society said about how my body should look. I put pressure on myself to lose all the baby weight in three months, and scheduled a small tour to assure I would do it.

“Looking back, that was crazy. I was still breastfeeding when I performed the Revel shows in Atlantic City in 2012. After the twins, I approached things very differently.

“I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU. My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me.

“I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend, and a father. I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later. Today I have a connection to any parent who has been through such an experience.

“After the C-section, my core felt different. It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that. I needed time to heal, to recover.”

Beyonce said she has become much curvier since she gave birth to her twins, adding that her husband, Jay-Z, loves her new body shape.

She said: “During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be. After six months, I started preparing for Coachella. I became vegan temporarily, gave up coffee, alcohol, and all fruit drinks. But I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves. My kids and husband did, too.

“I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies.”

