Face Governance, Leave Saraki Alone, Timi Frank Tells APC

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has called on Nigerians to Press it upon the leadership of the ruling party to face governance instead of distracting the nation with issue of National Assembly.

According to Frank, Nigerians should open their eyes and not fall for the blackmail from the Comrade Adams Oshiomohle led ruling party because the campaigners of Senator Saraki’s removal could not fault him (Saraki) on his primary duties as Senate President, especially in the area of legislations.

In a statement signed on Thursday in Abuja, Frank said the APC has suddenly shifted the blame game from former President Goodluck Jonathan which the party blamed for three years to Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Frank believe the affairs of National Assembly is a prerogative of elected members of the National Assembly alone. “Therefore, commanding them to sack their leaders is not a business of National Chairman of any political party.

The Bayelsa born politician said: “For good three years, APC was busy blaming former President Goodluck Jonathan for all its falures but it seems the last one year has been dedicated to blame Saraki for the same reason.

“Nigerians must wake up. We must not allow this unnecessary diversionary tactics. APC should tell Nigerians why it is difficult to rescue the remaining Chibok and Dapchi School girls, why insecurity is getting worse, why are people loosing job daily, why is it hard for many Nigerians to put food on their table daily?

On the issue of corruption, Frank challenged APC government to probe the activities of its cabinet members in the last three years to know the level of corruption associated with the current administration.

“Why is it difficult for the presidency to speak or allow some of the cabinet members who are having one corruption allegation or the other hanging on their necks to be probed? Some appointees of this government have been allegedly named in certificate scandals and the presidency is not bothered. White papers in various states have indicted some others but the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has decided to look the other way.

“I believe that Nigerians will judge right in the coming 2019 elections. The government of propaganda and deceit will be sent parking because all their lies are no longer hidden to the public.”