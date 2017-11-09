Exposed: The Untold Story of IGP, His Plots To Frustrate Buhari’s Reelection

Comfort Nnaji, Lagos

Investigation conducted by this reporter revealed that, among other reasons

why the then AIG Ibrahim Idris was considered for appointment as Inspector

General of Police by the selection committee constituted by President

Muhammadu Buhari which comprised of the Chief of Staff, National Security

Adviser and the D.G S.S.S., was that Idris who then returned to the state

as the CP elections during the 2015 presidential elections, assisted the

APC in ensuring that the party had a clean sweep or at best, he was assumed

to maintain neutrality throughout the conduct of the election.

Recent events and information available to this reporter are however, to

the contrary, for investigations revealed that the posting of then CP

Ibrahim Idris, now IGP, to Kano to supervise the 2015 presidential

elections was actually influenced by Namadi Sambo, then Vice President of

Nigeria. Part of the reasons considered by some PDP stalwarts and the

powers that be in Abuja was the cordial working relationship they had with

him while he held sway as the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command

before he was transferred out. Therefore, his being brought as CP Elections

was not only homecoming but someone who could easily be trusted to do the

hatchet job, considering the fact that his home state of Niger was under

the control of the then ruling party (PDP).

His marching orders from Namadi Sambo, were simple. He was to ensure that

president Ebele Jonathan secures 25% of the votes cast to enable him

fulfill the constitutional requirement which provides that, to be validly

elected as Nigerian President, a candidate must have such percentage in two

third states of the country. Namadi Sambo, was desperate to prove to his

boss, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, that he was not a political

paper weight as widely bandied by Jonathan’s political associates who were

anxious to see Ebele Jonathan reelected. This perception almost cost his

replacement with then Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema of Katsina State.

IGP Ibrahim Idris discretely maintained classified romance with PDP

Governors, anchored by his friend, his Excellency, Governor Udom Gabriel

Emmanuel who patronizes the IGP with contracts through one of his fronts,

Emmanuel Umar, who masquerades as IGP Ibrahim Idris Security Consultant.

Since inception, under the cover of official visit, either the IGP (Ibrahim

Idris) and his wife, Barrister Asmau have visited Akwa Ibom to keep tab on

some of the patronages Governor Emmanuel Gabriel Udom dispenses to him and

members of his house hold. This is in anticipation of the role Ibrahim

Idris will play in any upcoming election in favor of the opposition, PDP.

It is in the prosecution of this set objective that a Security Summit was

put together by Emmanuel Umar, a retired junior personnel of the Department

of State Services (S.S.S.), which took place at Ibom hall, Uyo, Akwa Ibom,

on the 3rd of October, 2017. This reporter reliably gathered that a secret

meeting between Ibrahim Idris and the PDP Governors held at the government

house where the Governors secured his commitment to ensure that their

states will be safe from the marauding APC tsunami that engulfed PDP states

in Northern parts in the 2015 general elections that has rewritten the

history of political electioneering where no incumbent Nigerian President

has ever lost an election.

In order to divert the attention of the ruling party from this high wired

sabotage, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State often staged media bickering

with IGP Ibrahim Idris, even to the ridiculous level of quit notices to

some Sections of the Rivers State Police Command on certain government

buildings occupied by its personnel. However, from the pictures captured,

the body language of the IGP betrayed him during the Security Summit as he

was seen hugging and saluting Governor Wike, who they want Nigerians to

believe is his sworn enemy.

Further investigation also revealed that since the revelation by the Daily

Independent, that the Presidency has been shopping for a new IGP and three

DIGs and three AIGs are said to have been screened. IGP Ibrahim Idris has

lost sleep where he has not only become antagonistic to everyone,

especially DIG Hycent Dagala of the FCIID who he had engaged in a brawl on

several occasions, accusing him of sabotage. He has also engaged the

services of marabouts where ACP Abba Kyari is said to have been allocated

huge sums of money to travel to Yobe and Maiduguri to recruit marabouts for

special prayers, while ACP Yusuf Kolo has bugged the mobile phone numbers

of all senior officers in the Force Headquarters, Force CID and other

Police Officers suspected of disloyalty. Police officers now talk in hush

voices and have practically abandoned their phones. The fear of mobile

phones in IGP Idris administration is the beginning of wisdom. He has also

engaged the services of some prominent Northern Emirs such as Etsu Nupe,

Emir of Kano, Emir of Lafia and the services of his wife, Princess

Barrister Asmau, who he sent with some Ghana Must Go bags to the Emir of

Daura. He has also sought the intervention of General Abdusalami Abubakar,

some retired Generals presumed to be close to the President and a close

relation of the President in the Villa, all in a desperate bid to save his

job. He has also recruited Senator Godswill Akpabio, the former Governor of

Akwa Ibom State, to assist him to intervene with the probe by the Senate.

He (Akpabio) is also to see the President and Commander in Chief of the

Armed Forces of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, either on Monday or Tuesday to

reciprocate the IGP’s gesture over the Akwa Ibom 2.4 Billion Naira Fraud in

a typical African adage of ‘I scrub your back and you scrub mine too’ over

the Tribune Newspaper publication which gave an insight into the corruption

sleaze in the state.

Comfort Nnaji is an investigative Journalist from Lagos