Enyimba Stadium To Be Ready Soon, Says Ikpeazu

–

The long wait by supporters of Enyimba International Football Club of Aba to watch the premier League side play at home will soon be over, according to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Governor Ikpeazu gave the assurance while inspecting reconstruction work at the stadium located at the heart of Aba, Enyimba city.

The Governor who expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far, told newsmen that “Abians and Nigerians are desperate to have Enyimba play at home and we are gearing up to ensure that we meet their expectations very quickly”.

He vowed to deliver an international standard facility to the sports loving people of the state through the adoption of a holistic project execution approach that will lead to a total overhaul of the facility from entry point through the modern Astro turf pitch to the stands.

Dr. Ikpeazu urged the contractor handling the project to ensure that good public conveniences are made available for the popular and VIP stands.

While expressing apologies to the fans of Enyimba football club for the delayed execution of the project due to paucity of funds, he assured supporters of the club that the project would be completed early next year.

The contractor, Moni Michelle, explained the steps taken so far in actualizing the project within the stipulated time frame and noted that the emerging stadium is structured in such a way that only the players are allowed to be on the playing pitch as other areas have been designated for other sporting activities.