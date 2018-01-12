PRESS STATEMENT

Dickson Is Sick

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson is at it again. He has returned to his notorious game of accusing the former governor, Chief Timipre Sylva, of sponsoring criminality in Bayelsa State.

This time he has joined the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, to his list of culprits.

As always, Dickson has provided zero facts to support his irresponsibly frivolous claims that Sylva and Lokpobiri are providing cover for alleged cultists and other criminals.

Dickson lied at his Thursday’s “Transparency” Briefing in Yenagoa.

Sylva’s Media Office recalls that we have had cause in the past to accuse Governor Dickson of paranoia. Our response to this latest falsehood, especially the governor’s attempt to link Sylva with the outlaw that killed five soldiers in Ekeremor Local Government, is that Dickson needs urgent help. He is sick.

No amount of falsehood against Sylva will pay workers’ salaries in Bayelsa State. No amount of falsehood against Sylva will cover Dickson’s incompetence and cluelessness. No amount of falsehood against Sylva will protect lives and property in Bayelsa State, where Governor Dickson has elevated the ignoble act of arming and using lawless elements to intimidate the people to win elections to state policy, as the whole world saw in the last governorship polls in the state. And no amount of falsehood against Sylva will cleanse the blood of innocent Bayelsans on Dickson’s hands before God or erase the history of political violence institutionalised by Dickson before men.

–

DOIFIE BUOKORIBO

Media Adviser to Timipre Sylva

11 January 2018