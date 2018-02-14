DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Davido Exploited his Father’s Influence to get Where He Is – DJ Cuppy

Daughter of Nigerian billionaire Dj Cuppy has revealed that she doesn’t exploit her father’s influence to get things done like Davido does.

Her words: “People have to understand that just because I was born into my family does not mean that it opens all doors, that is everyone’s outside perspective. My inside perspective is just being someone’s child; how can being someone’s child be used against you?

“I can walk into a room and before I even open my mouth, everyone has decided, and it’s like you are not giving a young woman a chance to even prove herself.”

She added that unlike Davido, she is not the type who would exploit her father’s influence to get things done. “The only difference between Davido and I is that he decided to use the influence as an advantage from an early stage.

“So David was like I am ‘omo baba olowo’ (OBO), take it or leave it! I’m not that kind of person, he was smart though, because before you can even do anything, he has already told you he is the son of a millionaire.”