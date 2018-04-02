DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

COSON Crisis: Senior Members In Edo Threaten To Drag Chairman Before Benin Monarch

The leadership tussle rocking the Copyright Society of Nigeria, COSON, further deepened on Monday, as senior members of the association in Edo State, gave their loyalty to Mr. Tony Okoriko, but denounced its former board member, Mr. Efe Omoregbe.

The senior members of COSON made this known while addressing journalists in Benin, even as they threatened to drag Omoregbe before the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, if he continued to parade himself as the State Chairman of COSON.

Prince Omo Osula, the Arala of Benin, who addressed the journalists on behalf of other members, alleged that Omorogbe has been parading himself as the Chairman of COSON, which he said he is not, adding that the only recognized Chairman of the body is Chief Tony Okoroji.

He alleged that the embattled Chairman orchestrated a coup to remove Okoroji as Chairman of the governing board of COSON.

“On December 7, 2017, you led a coup to remove the Chairman of the governing board of COSON, Chief Tony Okoroji. Your being named by your cohorts to succeed Chief Okoroji was to impose on you shoes larger than life for you to fit in.

“Your so-called appointment as Chairman of COSON was mute and very unpopular with vexatious reactions across the creative industry at home and abroad.

“You will recall the disgraceful treatment you received on the 19th of December 2017, from the COSON members across the country who gathered at the COSON arena at COSON house in Lagos and strongly opposed and nullified your kangaroo appointment as COSON Chairman,” Osula accused Omorogbe.

He said the impact of Omorogbe has never been felt by his own people since he has been parading himself as the Chairman, resulting in the disconnect between himself and the creative industry in the State.

“We are not surprised that such treatment of outright rejection was meted out to you by COSON members across Nigeria. Behind this is your checkered attitude of arrogance which has resulted in your total disconnect with the creative community even in Edo State, the State of your birth.

“This is to the extent that the presence, support and contribution of the likes of Chief Tony Okoroji, a detriabilized Nigerian, is more felt by us in Edo State. Even though you are our son (Omorogbe), your contribution is nowhere to be seen,” he alleged.

Osula expressed disappointment that despite the unanimous decision reached at the enlarged​ general meeting where he (Omorogbe) was rejected as the Chairman of COSON and Chief Okoroji was chosen instead, he (Omorogbe) still goes about parading himself as the Chairman of the association.

This is even as he said that if Omorogbe still goes about parading himself as the Chairman of COSON, they will be left with no choice but to drag him before the Benin Monarch to call him to order.

“We are shocked that despite our clear democratic choice of Chief Tony Okoroji as COSON Chairman at the EGM, chaired by our very own internationally respected music icon, Prof (Sir) Victor Uwaifo, you have mischievously and fraudulently continued to parade yourself as Chairman of COSON. Your behaviour is contrary to the norms and culture of the great people of Edo State,” he said.

“We are embarrassed by your behaviour and hereby denounce your unwholesome activities targeted at destroying the unsurpassed respect associated with COSON.

“We warn that if you continue to allow yourself to be used to destabilize COSON, an organization which we are very proud of and which is catering for our needs, we may have no choice but to drag you before the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, so that you can be called to order with appriopriate sanctions imposed on you,” he said.

But the embattled Efe Omorogbe, in his reaction, simply stated that his accusers’ statement is nothing but their own opinion and that they are entitled to it.