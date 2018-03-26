DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Construction Workers Flee Site Over Attack By Anambra Youths

By Nedum Noble

Workers of the construction company handling Eke Market Nteje- Nando road in Oyi local government area of Anambra state have abandoned the ongoing construction work in the area following alleged attack by some hoodlums in the community.

The strategic road which leads through the farmlands of Nteje to Nando, awarded by the Obiano administration has witnessed steady before the attack.

Our correspondent gathered that some youths from Achalla-Agu village, Nteje, had attacked workers of the construction company for unjustified reason, destroying and carting away construction equipment.

The Contractor handling the road, Prince Chuma Okolo, who confirmed the incident, workers, described the attack on his workers as anti-development.

He said his company were compelled to demobilize from the site, following the unsatisfactory handling of the matter by the police.

“After lodging official complaints to the Nteje Police Division, the hoodlums who were summoned to the Police station, were left to go scot free,” he said.

While promising to sustain the partnership with the state government to deliver quality jobs that would stand the test of time in all the projects across the state,

Okolo, however vowed not to commence construction until adequate security was provided for them.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Nteje, Igwe Rowland Odegbo, has condemned the attack on the construction workers.

Speaking with newsmen in his palace at Nteje, the monarch said the community’s leadership swung into action immediately the information on the attack got to them.

“Immediately we got the wind on the attack, we quickly contacted the vigilant groups and the culprit who masterminded the attack was arrested and handed over to the police in Nteje,” he said.

He however expressed shock over the release of the suspect within 30 minutes without interrogation.

The monarch however assured the contractor that the community would provide adequate security for the workers, insisting that Nteje community was committed to protecting all government projects sited in the town.

Commending governor Obiano for his intervention on the road which he noted, had been abandoned for the past 30 years, Odegbo disclosed that the construction of the road would facilitate evacuation of farm produce by farmers to different communities and equally decongest traffic.

On his part, the President General of Nteje, Chief Ben Chinweze assured maximum cooperation with the workers and promised serious monitoring to ensure effective delivery.