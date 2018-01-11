By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

A video clip in which the Commissioner of Special Duties in Kano State, Abdullahi Sunusi, asked his supporters to stone ex- Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has gone viral.

Sunusi has neither confirmed nor disowned the video.

Kwankwaso and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had been at logger heads for sometimes, with many of their supporters engaged in violent clashes in the past.

Speaking in Hausa at a yet to be verified occasion and time, Sunusi in the video described Kwankwaso as the “political satan of Kano” and went ahead to confess organising previous attacks against the former governor.

Kwankwaso, now a senator representing Kano Central was billed to visit his home state towards the end of this month, but Sunusi has asked their supporters to get set and stone the former governor on arrival.

“From today, the whistle of politics is blown on our in-house opposition. We met in Minjibir and dealt with them (Kwankwaso’s supporters); we met outside the emir’s palace during the Sallah celebration (there was clash at Emir of Kano’s palace between Kwankwasiyya and Gandujiyya supporters) and they tasted our wrath.

“Now their leader (Kwankwaso) is coming and we will receive him at kwanar Dangora or at Dakatsalle, you may be aware after the holy pilgrimage performed by Muslims is the symbolic stoning of Satan; so you all should await official announcement of the day you will all be directed to stone the political Satan of Kano. We are not afraid of anybody; we will even take the battle to his (Kwankwaso’s) room. Finally, my counterparts, let’s work to destroy Kwankwaso, as you all know he is afraid of us,” he said.