DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Press Statement

Coalition Blasts Enugu APC Over Comments on Ugwuanyi

The attention of Enugu Youths Coalition has been drawn to a statement attributed to the Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress in which the state Chairman Mr. Ben Nwoye accused the state governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of violating the nation’s Electoral Act over the posting of his posters in some locations in the city.

We want to educate Mr. Nwoye that Governor Ugwuanyi breached no law as the said posters do not not have his implicit or explicit consent before it was pasted in the state.

Besides, the Governor through his party have already dissociated himself from the activities of the group in a press statement issued by the Chairman of PDP in the state.

On the issue of early campaign posters which the APC claimed it’s only in Enugu State that such action could take place, the coalition urged Mr. Nwoye to take a trip to Lagos, Bauchi, Kastina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Yobe among other APC states to see things for himself before passing such parochial judgment.

The coalition however backed the group which posted Gov. Ugwuany’s posters in the state saying it is part of the Freedom of Expression guaranteed by the nation’s constitution.

Adding that, the group like the Enugu APC which exercised their freedom of expression by endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari for re-election next year even when Mr. President have declared intention to do so; also exercised their own freedom by urging the governor to seek re-election through their posters.

While promising to give crushing defeat to APC in the state, the coalition however advised Enugu APC to always think before it speaks on matters concerning Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Signed:

Dr. Edwin Obune,

National Coordinator,

Enugu Youths Coalition.