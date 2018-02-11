DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

CNPP Tasks Nigerian Leaders on Selfless Service, Commends Wike’s National Unity Efforts

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged Nigerian leaders to be less selfish this time that the country is undergoing trying period in many facets of her national life, commending Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for his efforts at uniting the country.

The CNPP spoke while reacting to criticisms of Governor Wike administration’s compassionate donation of N200 million to victims displaced by herdsmen menace in Benue State.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the CNPP Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the Conference noted that “if there was a time the ruling elites should be selfless in their service to the nation, it is now that the country is undergoing several teething challenges, which are impacting negatively on Nigeria’s attempts at nation building.”

The CNPP further observed that “no nation whose leaders are self-centred will ever maximise her national potential and attain speedy development.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerian leaders to emulate the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who has consciously committed himself to the promotion of national cohesion, unity and solidarity more than any other leader in the current political dispensation.

“The CNPP urge leaders across the states of the federation to consciously promote equity and justice, which is the only viable pathway to building a nation where everyone can have a sense of belonging, with mutual respect for others’ views in atmosphere of tolerance.

“In recent time, Governor Wike has been in the forefront of advocating for equity in politics and governance, and we cannot but commend him to energise him for more selfless services to the nation amid prevailing political rancour.

“Our commendation of his statesmanship is not self-serving when we recall that Governor Wike had hosted many national gatherings that took Nigerians from all works of life to Rivers State.

“Amid unequalled developmental strides, some of such national events were the hosting of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) National Conference in August 2016; the All Nigeria Editors’ Conference (ANEC 2017), which held in Port Harcourt from Wednesday, September 20 to Sunday, September 24; and the hosting of the 9th General Assembly of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria recently in Port Harcourt, just to mention but a few.

“Such a leader should be commended and not be condemned by all right thinking citizens”, the statement read.