Choice Of Kwara APC Governorship Candidate Will Be Rigorous, Transparent – Minister



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said

the choice of the APC Governorship candidate for Kwara state will be

made through a rigorous and transparent process, as the party is set

to win the state’s governorship election in 2019

The Minister, who is the leader of the APC in Kwara State, stated this

in Ilorin on Wednesday, at a parley organized for the APC governorship

aspirants in the state to present their vision and mission for the

state.

He described as unprecedented the parley that saw 12 of the 13

governorship aspirants under the auspices of the APC present their

manifestos to the state APC stakeholders at a well-attended and

well-organised session in the state capital.

”This parley is one of a kind, perhaps unprecedented in the history

of our dear state. It signposts our determination to conduct a

transparent and hitch-free primaries, to do things differently from

the past so that we can move our state forward and raise the living

standards of our people. After all, governance is all about the

people,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

He said all eyes are on Kwara State because of the level of interest

that has been shown in the governorship ticket of the APC in the state

and the fact that the party is set to occupy the seat of power in the

state in 2019.

The Minister said the parley will go down in history as the first time

any political party in Kwara State will be organising such a forum as

a platform to analyze the vision and mission of its aspirants.

Explaining the process, he said each aspirant was required to present

his vision and mission to party stakeholders, in an open, transparent

and organized manner.

”If you become the Governor of Kwara State under the APC flag, what

can the long-suffering people of our dear state expect from you? How

do you intend to ensure that the government serves the people rather

than just one man? How can what has become a one-man rule be

transmuted to majority rule for the betterment of the people? The

answers to these and other questions will give us an insight into your

plan of action for the state,” Alhaji Mohammed said

He said there is no favoured candidate among the governorship

aspirants, adding: ”We have not and do not intend to predetermine who

our candidate will be. Whoever emerges will do so through a rigorous,

transparent process. So let’s all keep an open mind.”

In his remarks, the Caretaker Chairman of Kwara APC, Hon. Bashir

Bolarinwa, said the parley marked a radical departure from the past

when past chief executives of the state were determined by just one

man.

“You will agree with me that we are today laying a foundation that

will become a benchmark in assessing the future chief executives of

Kwara State. As you are aware, this is a clear departure from the ‘Mo

fun e’ (I gave you) hegemonic system that has only succeeded in

producing governors that are not only disconnected from the people but

exhibit unbridled loyalty to a single man because of how they got to

office,” he said.

The aspirants who made presentations at the forum included Oba

Abdulraheem; Dele Belgore (SAN); Saliu Mustapha; Ishaq Modibbo Kawu;

Tajudeen Audu, Yakubu Gobir; Lukman Mustapha and Moshood Mustapha.

Others were Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Abdulfatah Yahaya Sarki; Shuaibu

Yaman and Hakeem Lawal.