Press statement of the CD 18th August 2018

CD Asks Obiano To Improve Infrastructure In Onitsha

The Campaign for Democracy (CD), has called on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to improve the State of public infrastructure in Onitsha, the State’s commercial hub and environs.

The organization which made this call through its National Publicity Secretary, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, asked Governor Obiano to revoke contracts for the rehabilitation of roads in Onitsha.

But if the roads were being handled by the State Road Maintenance Agency, said CD, they should ordered back to the roads for a proper work.

Dede Uzor said ” we call on the Governor and his Commissioner for Works to rise up to their responsibilities to address failed roads in Onitsha and environs”.

He said some of the roads like Modebe Avenue, Niger Street were 60 percent rehabilitated and poorly done with sub-standard materials.

“The roads should be revisited. There are other roads like Miss Elems/PH Road, Zik Avenue/Ochanja junction, Bida Road, Mbonu Ojike Street, Iweka Road to Main Market, Creek Road, Obodo-Ukwu Road, Nwaziki Avenue, Orlu Street/Aro-Ndizogu, Upper-part of Oguta Road and other strategic roads in Fegge, Iyiowa-Odekpe, Awada, Omagba, Nkpor among many others” said Dede Uzor.

Continuing he said “These roads are in dire need of attention because motorists are having night mares plying the roads.Government should also extend the installation of lights to all these streets”

The group also asked the Governor to consider giving the people of the State portable water as cardinal programme of his administration, lamenting that there has been collapse of public water system even before his administration.

Decrying that dependent on bore holes in Onitsha and environs has resulted in unknown sicknesses among the citizens , Dede Uzor urged the Governor to as a matter of urgency revive the Greater Onitsha Water scheme.

He urged the State Government to help the citizens to improve their power supply by providing transformers to Fegge, Odoakpu, Okpoko, Awada and others areas as the existing transformers were now old and outdated and cannot carry the loads, while some have even packed up causing several weeks and months of total black out.

Uzor noted that most of the people who voted Obiano in the first and second term reside in these areas.