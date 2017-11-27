Call Yourselves To Order, Rivers APC Cautions Party Leaders

…Warns that further Attack On Amaechi or APC Leadership will earn attackers the full wrath of the party

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a statement signed by its State Chairman, Chief (Dr.) Davies Ibiamu Ikanya and circulated by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze his Media Consultant on Sunday stated that the party has watched with unease calmness and discomfort the continued efforts by some party leaders to disorganise and weaken the State Chapter of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections by adopting untoward and divisive acts not acceptable to the party and not in tandem with the constitution of our great party.

This class of leaders in their quest for political relevance have not ceased on daily basis to disparage the person and personality of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, erstwhile Governor of Rivers State and incumbent Minister of Transportation and the undisputed leader of our party in the State”.

Text of the statement reads: “That the party leadership decides to keep calm and quiet all these while shouldn’t be misconstrued as a sign of weakness to warrant these ceaseless attacks on our party leader, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi whose single mission is to build a virile, vibrant, cohesive, united chapter of the party capable of salvaging the State from the hands of undemocratic elements currently pervading and exhibiting all manners of bad governance inimical to the growth and prosperity of our dear State.

The party further stated that this group shouldn’t take Amaechi’s meekness and humility as reason to continue to paint our party as if we are not an organised group without constitution or laws governing our actions.

As much as we will not discourage or hinder any member of our great party from exercising their powers of freedom of speech, association or movement but such speeches, movements or associations shouldn’t result to stunted growth of our party both at the State and National levels.

This notwithstanding, let us reiterate that the strategy by some of our leaders and members to frolic with those who sponsored the killings of most of our members and supporters can’t be said to be the best style to prove their capability to lead our party come 2019.

Let us for once warn and caution those concerned not only to call themselves to order but direct their subordinates and supporters to understand the limits they can be used to run down our party or bring down all the efforts we have collectively put in building this party to what it is today.

The party counsels that should any party member feel aggrieved for any reason there are Channels and avenues such grievances can be tabled and discussed but not through the current strategy of using the media to attack and cast aspersion on some leaders of the party.

As a political party desirous of the peace, progress and unity of Rivers State, we will no longer condone any act of indiscipline by some of our leaders who embark upon the promotion of the candidatures of those who have made the economy of our state comatose to the detriment of the fortunes of our party.

The party reasons that, we still have the State Working Committee of the party under the able leadership of Dr. Ibiamu Davies Ikanya and who has demonstrated frankness and openness in his efforts to carry all and sundry along and is ever ready to entertain and attend to any issue or challenge facing any member or group in the party.

As much as we recognize and respect the risks and sacrifices some of us have put in, let us reiterate that the sacrifices and risks by Amaechi in planting APC both in Rivers State and the Nation as a whole can’t be underplayed for any reason whatsoever. Those whose major trade these days is to take joy in castigating Amaechi shouldn’t forget the parts he played in their present political status.

Not minding all these attacks, Amaechi has not ceased to ensure the growth of the party and appointments of sons and daughters of the State into relevant Federal Agencies and parastatal. We therefore urge him not to be dismayed or discouraged by the acts of these few whose mission and intentions will soon be exposed.”

Let us commend and congratulate our members who have kept faith with the party not minding the sinister plots by few of us to ridicule our party structure and pave way for our opponents. We encourage those concerned to retrace their steps and assist to sustain the unity and cohesiveness of the party so that collectively we can save our state from its current unacceptable state.

ENDS

Long Live APC!

Long Live Rivers State!!

Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria

Long Live President Muhammadu Buhari

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,

SSA Media and Public Affairs Consultant to the State Chairman, APC Rivers State.