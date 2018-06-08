DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Buhari Wants To Set Me Up Like Saraki – Obasanjo

The former president said there’s an active plot in the national security set-up to silence him.

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has raised alarm over an alleged plot by President Muhammadu Buhari to frame him for a crime in a bid to silence his criticism of his administration.

The former president made the sensational claim in a press statement signed by his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Friday, June 8, 2018.

Part of his statement read, “Since Chief Olusegun Obasanjo declared in his State-of-the-Nation Special Statement on January 23, 2018, the desperation to frustrate, intimidate and blackmail him into abandoning his divine mandate to protect the rights of the people to better life and living continued unabated and has even taken a bizarre dimension.

“Impeccable security sources have alleged Chief Obasanjo’s name is on their Watch List and that the security of his life cannot be guaranteed.

“According to these informants, many of who are in the top echelon of the Nation’s security management and close to the corridors of power, the operatives are daily perfecting how to curtail the personal liberties of the former President and hang a crime on him.

“The content of the alleged beastly designs, it was learnt are two-fold for now. One, to seize his International Passport and clamp him into detention indefinitely, in order to prevent him from further expressing angst on the pervasive mediocrity in the quality of governance, economic management and in the protection of lives and property by the Government.

“But, since that could expose the Government to a swath of international condemnation, embarrassment and outrage, it is said that another plot being hatched is to cause the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to re-open investigation into the activities of Chief Obasanjo’s administration using false witnesses and documents.

“This will be a re-enactment of the Abacha era in which Chief Obasanjo was one of the principal victims.”