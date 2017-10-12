President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja called on world leaders to strengthen relationships across borders, and be more forthright in intelligence sharing in order to curb the growing sophistication in global terrorism.

Receiving the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr. Aseem Muhammed Hanafi Elseify, at a Letter of Credence presentation ceremony in the State House, President Buhari said the recent attacks in some developed countries, like the United Kingdom, clearly show a need for stronger global collaboration and review of security architectures across countries.

The President noted that the Boko Haram attacks within West African countries and across the borders were brought under control after concerted efforts by leaders to ensure joint operations.

“Clearly the threat of global terrorism is getting more sophisticated by the day so we need leaders to work together to stop the attacks,’’ he said.

President Buhari said bilateral relations between Nigeria and Egypt in education, training and trade had been historical, urging the new ambassador to work towards expanding and deepening the scope of the relationship.

In his remarks, the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria said building partnership to tackle the security challenges faced by both countries would be one of his priorities.

Elseify said the Egyptian government had already established a relationship with Nigerian security outfits.

President Buhari also received Letters of Credence from Her Excellency, Mrs. Marcelline Paulette Adjovi Yekpe, Ambassador of Benin Republic to Nigeria and His Excellency, Mr Alejandro Garcia Moreno-Elizando, Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria.