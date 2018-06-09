DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Boko Haram Peace Negotiator To Mediate In Farmers/Herders Crisis

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

A Peace Ambassador and Chief negotiator in the fight between Boko Haram Terrorists and the Nigerian government, Aisha Alkali Wakil says she will dialogue with herdsmen and Benue State Government over the crisis ravaging the state.

Mrs. Aisha Wakil stated this while answering question from newsmen at the investiture of the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and his wife, Mrs. Eunice Ortom as the Patron and Matron of the Scout Association of Nigeria, Benue State Council.

Mrs. Aisha Wakil stated that the negotiation is aimed at finding lasting solution to the persistent attacks on Benue Communities by the militia herdsmen.

When asked how soon the negotiation will begin to yield result, Mrs Ahaha said, “I am not in Benue to dance in the forest. Insha Allahu, soon.”

Governor Samuel Ortom commended Mrs. Aisha Wakil for her humanitarian services and expressed the hope that the proposed dialogue between the state government and the herdsmen would produce fruitful results that will put an end to the persistent attacks on Benue Communities.

“We are hoping that the operation Whirl Stroke by the army will help us get rid of these attacks and also ensure that those hiring the dreaded Fulani militia to attack us will seize to do so.

“It can not always be all about a military operation. There must be dialogue at some point to educate people on the sanctity of human life and to respect human life. It is not right and we cannot live in a country that is lawless.

“The rule of law must be respected. That is the only thing that can protect you and I. The Anti-Open Grazing Law was made for peace, regulation and control of both farmers and herders. We will implement the law to the latter because going back will mean calling for lawlessness and surrendering the state to criminals”, Ortom added.

Governor Ortom thanked the Scout Association of Nigeria for finding him and his wife worthy to serve as Patron and Matron respectively and assured the Peace Ambassador that the state government would give her the necessary support and cooperation to succeed in the negotiation.