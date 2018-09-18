DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Apologise Before You Crash, Okorocha Warns Madumere, Others

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State on Monday asked his impeached deputy, Eze Madumere; a former speaker of the state House of Assembly and serving senator, Benjamin Uwajumogu; his brother-in-law, Chuks Ololo; former secretaries to the state government, Jude Ejiogu and George Eche, to apologise to him to prevent misfortune in their political careers.

Okorocha who spoke during the swearing-in of new permanent secretaries and new secretary to the state government, chief of staff, and deputy chief of staff at Government House, Owerri, accused politicians of betraying him.

He also questioned how Madumere, Ejiogu, Eche and Ololo got N22.5m each to purchase the All Progressives Congress nomination and expression of interest forms for governorship, saying that they had no money before they served under his administration.

Okorocha said “Tell Madumere, Ejiogu, Ololo and Eche to come back and apologise to me before they crash. Tell them to come back so that I may bless them. They had no dime before they came into this government. How did they get the N22.5m to buy APC governorship forms?”

Speaking on other issues, Okorocha said his administration would finish very strong.

He equally disclosed that his administration had mapped out N3.5bn to rebuild all the school blocks and roads across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Okorocha said, “This administration will finish well. It is the end that matters. I urge you to support Imo government. I will work in my last seven months like I worked in the last seven years. I will rebuild all secondary schools and roads in Imo State. We are just waiting for the rains to stop.

“We will complete all the road projects. Imo has too much money. Each community in Imo State will get N4m in our community project that will commence very soon. It will gulp N3.2bn.

“My desire is to reduce poverty in Imo state to a minimal level. Petty traders need support. It is called my people, my people empowerment. The empowerment will have six thousand beneficiaries. I have a covenant with God and that is to help poor people. Most people have misunderstood my administration. I didn’t come for the rich; my administration is for poor people. “

The governor urged the opposition to apply restraint in playing politics, even as he maintained that desperate politics must not be tolerated in the state.

He said, “Imo is our home. We have no other state than this. After politics, we will still have Imo as our state. I urge desperate politicians to stop causing disaffection in the polity. Stop using pulpits to discredit my government. Let us play politics like a beautiful game. Stop heating up the polity. I am available for abuses and insults. After politics, there is still Imo.”

–

Source: https://punchng.com/apologise-before-you-crash-okorocha-warns-madumere-others/