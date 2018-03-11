DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

APGA Kicks Against Process For Nasarawa Council Polls

Nasarawa State Chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has faulted the process for the May 26 local government election announced by the State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC).

Alhaji Musa Saidu, APGA’s State chairman told newsmen on Saturday in Lafia that the State Working Committee had deliberated and observed that the process for the forthcoming local government polls was at variance with the law.

He argued that NASIEC at the time of issuing notice for the proposed local government election had only two board members instead of the seven required by the law establishing the commission.

“We observed that the electoral commission certainly lacked the quorum to take decision to conduct local government election,” Saidu said.

He said the acting chairman of the commission, Aliyu Dogara, had informed political parties on March 5, that the Electoral Law for the polls was still undergoing amendment at the State Assembly.

Saidu said the situation was disturbing as the amendment of the electoral law, which should include public hearings, ought to have been completed before the notice for the polls by the commission.

“Surprisingly, the state assembly has not notified the public of any ongoing amendment to the state’s electoral law.

“The secrecy surrounding the amendment of the electoral law puts the process in jeopardy as it is feared that the secret amendment is designed to upturn the provisions for free and fair election in the state,” he lamented.

The party also challenged the nomination of Mr Henry Omaku by Gov. Umaru Al-Makura as the chairman of NASIEC.

The nomination is awaiting the confirmation of the state assembly.

The APGA big wig alleged that Omaku was a commissioner at the Local Government Service Commission and a card-carrying member of the APC.

“In view of the fore-going, we doubt the sincerity and integrity of the proposed local government election.

“We call on NASIEC, the state government and House of Assembly to immediately rectify the disturbing issues surrounding the election,”he warned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that NASIEC had on March 1, released a comprehensive timetable for the conduct of local government election in the state with the election slated for May 26.

NAN also recalls that the last local government election in the state was held in March 2014.