APC, APGA & Al-Mutapha’s Green Party To Form Alliance In Response To PDP, R-APC MOU

By Uchechukwu Ugboaja – Abuja

Exclusive information reaching TMNews.ng Tuesday morning reveals that the All Progressives Congress, APC may be announcing an alliance today with the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and Green Party of Nigeria – led by former Chief of Staff to late Head of state Gen. Sani Abacha – in response to the mega alliance struck yesterday by the PDP, R-APC, SDP and other 36 political parties.

This news is coming on the heels of the possibility of 3 governors and over 120 lawmakers who are set to dump the ruling APC and join the PDP over issues bothering on injustice and lack of inclusiveness within the ruling party which took over the federal government in 2015.

Analysts say that the new alliance led by the PDP seem to have taken the APC leadership by surprise especially considering the responses from the different political parties who claim they are united against the many acts of mis-governance of the APC including high rate of poverty and rising insecurity across the nation.

Other analysts however, insists that the PDP in leading this alliance should endeavour to put forward new faces and personalities rather than the same old faces which people are used to if they truly desire the massive support of Nigerians in 2019.

More details on the new APC alliance will be published soon.