APC Announces New Dates For Ward, Local Govt, State Congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced new dates for the holding of ward, local government and state congresses of the party.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdulahi, the party communicated the new dates as follows: Ward 5th May; LGA 12th May and State 19th May.

The party stated that the date for the National Convention in June will be announced later.