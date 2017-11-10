Anambra Poll: ‘Nobody Can Rig This Election’- Chidoka

…As Highly Revered Igwe Kelly Endorses Him

Lead contender and candidate of the pan-Igbo United Progressive Party (UPP) in the Anambra governorship election, Chief Osita Chidoka has declared that nobody can rig the election, as the people have been fully rallied to mount a hard and stiff resistance to any such move from any quarters whatsoever.

Chidoka made the declaration shortly after he received a direct endorsement by the prominent and highly influential Igwe Dr. Nkeli Nzekwe Kelly, the Okalakwu Igboariam of Okalakwu in Anambra East Local government area of the state on Thursday evening.

The traditional ruler who received Chidoka in his palace described him as a courageous and highly resourceful leader; the best candidate to lead the state at this time in its history, adding that ndi Anambra are proud of his performance in public service as well as his roles in defending the rights of the ordinary people.

“You are tested and trusted. The people are solidly behind you; go and be victorious” Igwe Kelly told Chidoka, urging the people to go out enmasse not only to vote for him and but also to ensure that the votes are protected.

Responding, Chidoka thanked the royal father for his open support and assured him that nobody can rig the poll.

“Nobody can rig this election. Any attempt by any force, be it a political party, an agency or group, to suppress or subvert the will of ndi Anambra in this election will be met with very stiff and hard resistance from the people.

“We have worked very hard in this campaign. We know the demography of voters across the state and we know that the people are fully identified with the UPP as their party. Ndi Anambra have had enough and are now ready, more than ever before, to assert and protect their mandate in this election. They are fully prepared and firmly able not only to resist but ultimately vanquish any such move with all force necessary and available within the law and their rights as free citizens”, he declared.

Chidoka tasked INEC to ensure a credible, free and fair election by using the direct electronic transmission of results from the polling units, adding that anything short of a credible poll will not be accepted.

Stating that the UPP with its ‘isi agu’ (Tiger head) symbol has since become the rallying point for the masses, he said the people would use the election to vent their anger against the system and other parties as they have all betrayed their agitation against injustice and marginalization.

He maintained that the UPP would win not only because it has the best candidate but also because no other political party matched its affinity with the people, especially in its entrenchment of right to referendum and self-determination in its manifesto.