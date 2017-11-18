Anambra Poll: Vote Counting Commences, APGA Early Lead

A segment of the Anambra gubernatorial election has come to a close and counting of votes at the polling booths have begun. The counting of the ballot votes started at about 4pm at the various booths.

Preliminary results of the counts from the various polling stations have been trickling in. It is uncertain and too early to start the winner of the election. But from the early results, it is evident that the incumbent Governor, Willie Obiano is ahead with a slight commanding lead.

The PDP won the polling booth of the former governor of Anambra State, Chief Peter Obi. PDP won it by over 200 votes.

Results from Nibo indicate APGA with and early lead, the same in Nanka where APGA has scored a victoy in all the polling booths. In Enugu Ukwu, the home of the deputy governor, APGA is off ahead, with APC trailing at second.

Results from Nnewi show the same pattern, APGA off to an early lead at the various polling booths. In Awka, the results should the same pattern. APC is trailing at second position.

Stay tuned.