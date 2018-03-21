DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Anambra Bans Sporting, Driving Test In Ekwueme Square

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

Anambra state government has warned against the illegal use of the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the state capital, by some individuals and group of persons.

A release signed by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Daniel Ezeanwu, maintained that the Ekwueme square was designated for government and public functions only.

It warned defaulters, including those claiming to be affiliated to the Awka Capital Sports Club to desist forthwith or be made to face the full weight of the law.

The statement partly read, “The attention of the State government has been drawn to the illegal use of the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka by some individuals including those who claim to be affiliated to the Awka Capital Sports Club who make use of the facility for sports and other activities.

“The release warned that unauthorized use of the facility would not be tolerated by the State Government as defaulters would be apprehended by law enforcement agencies and made to face the full weight of the law.”