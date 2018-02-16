DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“Ametuo Led Kogi State APC Exco Remains Recognized By National APC”

Our attention has been drawn to a story on a National Television that the State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State has been suspended.

We want to state that this action does not emanate from the National Working Committee of the party or any of its organ so empowered to do so.

Although there are issues within the party in Kogi State and the NWC has empowered a committee to investigate the issues and make recommendations. The NWC has not been appropriately briefed on the outcome of the committee’s work and therefore has not taken any decision.

In this wise, we affirm that the State Working Committee of APC in Kogi State led by the Chairman, Alhaji ALHAJI HADDY A AMETUO remains the only recognised executive committee of the party in the State until the appropriate organ of the party decides otherwise in accordance with the procedure laid down by the party constitution.

We wish to affirm that whether in Kogi or elsewhere, the NWC will ensure that justice is done to all concerned and will be guided by the constitution of the party and the best interest of the party. At the moment, we believe this action, purportedly sacking the Kogi executive is prejudicial and incongruous with the party’s desires for reconciliation.

We enjoin all party members at all levels to desist from taking unilateral actions that are likely to further jeopardise the on-going peace process.

–

Signed:

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress.