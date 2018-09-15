DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

American-Based PDP Chieftain, 300 Others Decamp To APGA

…charges aspirants, others on service

…throws full weight behind Obiano’s ‘leadership-by-example’ legacy

One of the key founding fathers of the United States of America(USA) chapter member of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Dr Charles Maduka alongside about (300)three hundred of his followers have dumped the party for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Maduka, a notable US-based attorney and legal adviser to many organizations in USA was formerly welcomed into APGA at the weekend by the former Commissioner for Information and Culture in Anambra state, Chief Maja Umeh who also elevated him to the status of a stakeholder in the party.

The brief but very colourful ceremony which held at Maduka’s Amichi, Nnewi South Council countryhome, was envisaged to be a small event to usher in “a big catch,” drew commendations to the Amichi Ward Chairman, Mr. Augustine Ezebulue, as it became a rally of big time contestants in the various races in the coming 2019 general elections.

Chief Umeh described Dr Maduka as a champion for promoting the successes of Gov Willie Obiano’s political support group -Akpokuedike Global and the APGA in the USA.

Maduka while commending the party members especially those holding elective offices as well as the aspirants pledged that while he was not keen to contest for any office, he remains keenly interested in assisting in sustaining good and equitable governance in the state and promoting the party beyond Anambra State.

He commend especially Gov Obiano and sincerely identify with the successes of his administration, particularly his ‘leadership-by-example’ policy. He therefore urged Ndigbo and Nigerians to join APGA which successes in Anambra State can be replicated all over Nigeria.

About 16 contestants and would be contestants for the various National and State Assemblies offices and about three hundred(300) others showed up to pitch for support and partake in the ceremony, including a Senatorial aspirant Hon. Okey Chidolue, (aka Ofuma Nnewi).