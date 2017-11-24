Alleged N40,000 Mobile Banking Extortion In Maroko, Lagos: Officer Involved Apprehended, Investigation Ongoing

The PCRRU has initiated investigation following a viral social media post where a citizen named Dapo (other name unknown) alleged that he was arrested by some police officers and taken to Maroko Police Station, Lagos State where N40,000.00 was allegedly extorted from him via mobile banking platform before he was released.

The complaint was registered at about 5:12pm of 23rd November, 2017 and tracking number PCRRU600772 was issued. A preliminary PCRRU investigation reveals that an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) name withheld attached to Maroko Police Division in Lagos State while on Anti-crime patrol duty with two others intercepted the author of the viral post and took him to Maroko Police Station. The ASP is the uniform man in the picture but the bank account number and name in the viral post is not that of the said ASP. However, effort is being made to identify the actual owner of the said bank account.

Detailed investigation is in progress as the officer has been handed over to the Lagos State command X-Squad at State Headquarters, Ikeja as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Ag. CP Imohimi Edgal. The outcome of the investigation would be made public. The said ‘Dapo’ is advised to contact the PCRRU via any of our contacts below or the Lagos State Police Command X-Squad.

The General Public is assured that Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni will ensure that any police officer found culpable in any proven case of professional misconduct will be sanctioned according to laid down regulations.

BAIL IS FREE, PCRRU SAYS NO TO IMPUNITY.

ACP ABAYOMI SHOGUNLE

ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

PUBLIC COMPLAINT RAPID RESPONSE UNIT (PCRRU),

NIGERIA POLICE FORCE,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA.