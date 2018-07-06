DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

65-Year-Old Man Defiles, Impregnates 13-Year-Old Pupil In Edo

A 65-year-old man, Matthew Omokhafe, has been arrested for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 13-year-old primary four pupil in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Officials of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), was said to have played active role in the arrest of the culprit.

The Acting Chairman of SUBEB, Dr. (Mrs.) Joan Osa Oviawe, disclosed this on Friday in Benin, the State capital, during a chat with journalists.

“We took a course of action by visiting and ensuring that the case was transferred from the Akoko-Edo Area Division of the Nigeria Police Division to the State Criminal Investigation Department in the state capital, Benin City.”

“With the collaborative efforts of the Child Protection Network (CPN), SUBEB was able to handover the child’s custody to the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development,” Oviawe said.

She assured that the case would be charged to court to ensure that justice is done.noting that the board played active role in the arrest of the culprit

Edo SUBEB has been at the forefront of the fight against child abuse and molestation, spearheading the arrest and prosecution of individuals that put children in the state’s public schools in harms way, especially as regards sexual abuse of minors.

The board has been working in tandem with the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in bringing succor to the affected children, ensuring their safety.