6 Injured In Hoodlums, Hausa Traders’ Clash In Benin

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

No fewer than six persons were severely injured when some suspected hoodlums attacked some Hausa foreign exchange traders at Ekiosa Market, Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Heavy fighting was said to have ensued between the traders and the hoodlums who attempt to extort money from them, but were vehemently resisted.

One of the traders, Muhammad Basiru, who alleged that his money was stolen, said one of the hoodlums, who’s name he gave as Osazee, has been coming there to beg them for money but today, he invited some of his friends to rob them of their hard currencies.

The Chairman of the Hausa Community in the State, Alhaji Gbadamasi Saliu, while addressing journalists on the incident, said he was in his office when he received a call that hoodlums have attacked some of the Hausa trading in hard currencies at the Ekiosa Market.

He said though the amount of money stolen in hard currencies cannot be ascertained, the situation has been brought under control by the security agencies deployed to the market.

Gbadamasi also confirmed that no life was lost, but disclosed that some of the traders were badly injured in their attempt to resist the hoodlums from stealing their money.

He thanked the security agencies for their prompt intervention.

The Edo State Police Command Spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the Command has taken control of the situation.