Recent developments in Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria indicates the young democracy continues its climb up a steep slope against near insurmountable odds. This is as political players within the various arms of the government exhibit markers of roguery and gangsterism.

Of particular mention is the recently concluded [June 13, 2019] internal elections for the officers of the National Assembly for the upper and lower chambers where Senator Ahmed Lawan [representing Yobe State North district] was elected as the Senate President and Senator Ovie Omo Agege [representing Delta State Central district] was elected as the Deputy Senate President.

Available information indicates the Senators of the National Assembly may have erred in their selection of their officers. Documentary evidence points to the person of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as having a background record of having been convicted of a felony in the United States of America.

According to the information which is available publicly, the Barrister Ovie Omo Agege while a resident of the United States of America [In California] was a registered and practicing lawyer with license number #162185. He was admitted to the California Bar in December 14, 1992. His official office address used to register with the California Lawyers Association (CLA), an independent organization, was Augustine O. Omo-Agege, 10221 River Rd, # 61001, Potomac, MD 20859. But he was resident in Los Angeles, California. His office was situated along Cranshew Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.

Four years after being admitted to California bar on May 30, 1996, Ovie Omo Agege was suspended from the California bar. Hewas placed on interim suspension following his conviction for violating California Penal Code §470, forgery, a felony offense involving moral turpitude. He was ordered to comply with rule 955.

By August 1998, Ovie Omo Agege was readmitted to the Bar, only to be placed on probation by the December of 1998. He remained under probation and inactive until 2012 when he was readmitted.

The latest information comes against the allegation against Ovie Omo Agege of having sponsored the kidnapping of the Senate Mace, the symbol of authority.

Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege #162185

License Status: Active Address: Augustine O. Omo-Agege, 10221 River Rd, # 61001, Potomac, MD 20859 County: Non-California County Phone Number: (661) 472-7843 Fax Number: (661) 472-7843 Email: Not Available Law School: See Registration Card;

License Status, Disciplinary and Administrative History Below you will find all changes of license status due to both non-disciplinary administrative matters and disciplinary actions. Date License Status Discipline Administrative Action Present Active 9/21/2017 Active 9/1/2017 Not Eligible To Practice Law in California Admin Inactive/MCLE noncompliance 7/3/2012 Active 7/1/2011 Not Eligible To Practice Law in California Suspended, failed to pay Bar fees 7/1/2011 Not Eligible To Practice Law in California Admin Inactive/MCLE noncompliance 12/30/1998 Probation with conditions 94-C-14401 8/31/1998 Active 5/30/1996 Not Eligible To Practice Law in California Interim suspension after conviction 94-C-14401 12/14/1992 Admitted to The State Bar of California

