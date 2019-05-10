PRESS RELEASE

While we sincerely commend and appreciate the support being given by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to Comrade (Chief) Frank Kokori (NLC) for him to be sworn in as Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) given his enviable track record in the struggle and sacrifice for the enthronement of Democracy in Nigeria in 1993 that we all now enjoy, his record of integrity and vast knowledge of public management, all of which eminently qualifies him to be appointed Minister of Labour, we however strongly condemn the reported decision by the leadership of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to picket the residence of the Minister of Labour (Dr Ngige Chris) which led to violence and injuries.

This picketing was not only unlawful and against the Trade Dispute Act of Nigeria and gross violation of the Fundamental Right of Dr Ngige to his Private life, but also an embarrassment to organise Labour Organisation. Labour Organisations are not lawless Organisations and not expected to act lawlessly no matter the perceived provocations.

Assuming without conceding that Hon. Minister Ngige, acted unlawfully to refuse the inauguration of Comrade (Chief) Frank Kokori as Chairman of the Management Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), how then does such act constitute a Trade Dispute which allows NLC the Right to peacefully picket Offices or Businesses where the dispute arises?

It must be made very clear to NLC that there are laws (Acts of National Assembly) that established and regulate Trade Unions and Trade Disputes which must be obeyed by all parties (Employers and Employees) of Trade Unions.

NLC should have restricted its protest or picketing to the official office of the Minister of Labour, the Presidential Villa (Office of President of Nigeria) or any Federal Government Office it deems has relationship with the NSITF with a view to putting pressure on President Buhari to direct the Minister to inuagurate Comrade Kokori as Chairman of the Board.

To take their protest to the residence of a government official for matters that are wholly and strictly official, is strongly condemned and should not be tolerated by Nigerians because such act is not only lawless but violates the private life of Hon. Min. (Dr Chris Ngige) and indeed any official of Government and Private sector and including even leaders of NLC who are also not immune from being protested against by their members or employees of NLC.

Section 37 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended, guarantees the Right to Private and Family Life of Dr Chris Ngige and indeed all Nigerians including the leaders of NLC. This Right must at all times be respected except if otherwise directed by a competent Court.

We also wish to state unequivocally and for purposes of peace and understanding of the issue at stake that this appointment is purely political and not in any way related to employment as envisaged in the Trade Union and Trade Disputes Acts of Nigeria.

Political Appointments are the exclusive Rights of the political appointors, in this case, the exclusive Right of President Buhari. It is not that of NLC to decide at all except to influence or lobby for their choices for political appointments. To act otherwise is to attempt to usurp the political power of President Buhari and Minister Dr. Ngige to recommend to President Buhari, who to be appointed Chairman of NTSIF.

For the record, section 4(1a) of the NSITF Act states that: the Chairman of the Board of NSITF shall be appointed by the President of Nigeria, on the recommendation of the Minister of Labour.

The critical questions to ask are:

1) Can Min. of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, lawfully disobey President Buhari without severe consequences?

2) Why is President Buhari silent on this matter that has been in public domain for over two years now?

3) Assuming but without conceding that Min. Dr Chris Ngige did not recommend Comrade Chief Frank Kokori to President Buhari for this appointment as Chairman of the Board, why did he not?

Finally, we call on President Buhari to wade into this matter with a view to putting an end to the embarrassment it is causing him and his APC-led Federal Government as it is very unusual for his decision to be allegedly violated as is being speculated in this case.

Comrade Frank Kokori does not deserve to so humiliated but to be honoured for his contribution to enthronement of Democracy we now enjoy in Nigeria, after all, there are many Nigerians whose contributions to the enthronement of this democracy is far less than that of Comrade Frank Kokori but almost all of them they have been rewarded as Ministers, Governors, members of National Assembly, Chairmen and top Officials of INEC, etc.

The leadership of NLC can take decision to lawfully stop further deductions from monthly salaries and allowances of their members to fund NSITF until their choice of Comrade Kokori as Chairman is accepted.

Picketing the Residence of Minister, Dr Ngige or anybody for official disputes amounts to threat and violation of section 37 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended. This must not be tolerated and allowed.

Comrade (Engr.) Igbini Odafe Emmanuel.

National President Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy (VATLAD),

Warri, Delta State