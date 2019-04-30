The curator, National Museum, Owerri, Mrs Carol Agbamuche has urged journalists in Imo to sustain cultural heritage of the country through their reportage.

Agbamuche made the call in Owerri on Tuesday when she visited the new executive of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by its Chairman, Mr Chris Akaronye.

The curator said that the management had come to officially congratulate the new executive members while praying for God’s protection and wisdom for them to pilot the activities of the union.

She commended the members of NUJ for their unique roles in propagating the development of the Museum, pointing out that the National Museum, Owerri, had enjoyed the support of the media in the past.

Agbamuche further called for sustainability of professional reportage and stressed the need for the Museum to be given its pride of place, especially with the world Museum Day coming up on May 20.

In his response, Akaraonye expressed delight for the visit and commended the management for maintaining the cultural heritage of Imo and Nigeria at large.

He called on the state government to provide a good accommodation for the Museum to enable it to do more in exhibiting and preserving cultural heritage for the benefit of the younger generation.